Taiwan’s industrial production declined for the fourth straight month in December, largely led by a sharp contraction in manufacturing output, preliminary data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday. Separate data showed that retail sales growth accelerated markedly at the end of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Taiwan Industrial Production Falls 7.93%, Retail Sales Growth At 4-Month High - February 1, 2023
- Eurozone Inflation Slows, Manufacturing Logs Mild Contraction - February 1, 2023
- Indonesia Inflation Slows To 5.28%, Lowest In 5 Months - February 1, 2023