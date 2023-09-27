Thailand’s central bank lifted its key interest rate by another quarter point to the highest level in a decade and hinted that rates are unlikely to be raised again as inflation remains below target. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand unanimously voted to raise the benchmark rate to 2.50 percent from 2.25 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Thai Central Bank Hikes Rate By 25 Bps - September 27, 2023
- German Consumer Confidence Set To Weaken Further - September 27, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: German GfK Consumer Sentiment Data Due - September 27, 2023