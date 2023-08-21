Thailand’s economic growth weakened unexpectedly on subdued investment and foreign demand, official data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product grew 1.8 percent annually after rising 2.6 percent in the first quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council, or NESDC, reported. The pace of growth was forecast to improve to 3.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Thai GDP Growth Decelerates In Q2 - August 21, 2023
- China Cuts 1-Year Loan Prime Rate, Holds 5-Year LPR Unexpectedly - August 21, 2023
- Dollar Struggles For Direction - August 18, 2023