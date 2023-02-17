Thailand’s economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter as increases in household spending and investment were partially offset by declines in government spending and exports, official data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew only 1.4 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, moderating from the 4.6 percent expansion in the third quarter.
