Thai GDP Growth Weakest In 5 Years; Govt Downgrades Outlook

Thailand’s economic growth outlook was downgraded further after the economy logged its weakest growth in five years in the second quarter due to subdued domestic demand and exports. Gross domestic product expanded 2.3 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, slower than the 2.8 percent increase seen in the first quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said Monday.
