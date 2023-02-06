Thailand’s consumer price inflation slowed at a faster than expected pace at the start of the year to its lowest level in nine months on the back of lower food and energy prices, preliminary data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Monday. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.02 percent year-on-year following a 5.89 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 5.12 percent inflation.
