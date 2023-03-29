Thailand’s central bank raised its key interest rate for the fifth straight meeting on Wednesday citing persistently high inflation as a key risk and hinted at more tightening to bring inflation back to the target. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand unanimously decided to lift the policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent. This was the highest rate since August 2019.
