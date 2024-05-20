Thailand’s economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, driven by household consumption and growth in tourist arrivals, official data revealed Monday. Gross domestic product grew at a slower pace of 1.5 percent on a yearly basis, which was slower than the 1.7 percent expansion in the preceding quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council reported.
