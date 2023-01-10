Inflation in Japan’s capital Tokyo hit 4 percent for the first time in four decades at the end of 2022, lifting speculation over a shift in the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing stance. Separate data showed an unexpected fall in overall household spending in November, driven by rising consumer prices.
