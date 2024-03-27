Germany’s leading five economic think tanks significantly lowered the biggest euro area economy’s growth forecast for this year on Wednesday, citing cyclical and structural weakness amid sluggish economic activity. The German economy is now projected to grow just 0.1 percent this year, the institutes said in their spring report.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Top Economic Institutes Slash Germany’s 2024 Growth Forecast To 0.1% - March 27, 2024
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Strengthens In March - March 27, 2024
- Dollar Pares Early Losses, Rises Marginally Against Major Counterparts - March 26, 2024