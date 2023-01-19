Turkey’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged for the second straight month as inflation slowed notably from near 85.0 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, or TCMB, decided to hold the policy rate at 9.00 percent. The outcome of the meeting widely matched expectations.
