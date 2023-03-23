Turkey’s central bank decided to maintain its key interest rate in its March meeting, as the committee assessed that the current monetary policy stance is adequate to support the necessary recovery in the aftermath of the earthquake by maintaining price stability and financial stability.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Turkish Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged At 8.50% - March 23, 2023
- Taiwan Central Bank Raises Key Rate Further, Cuts Growth Forecast - March 23, 2023
- U.S. New Home Sales Increase From Downwardly Revised Level In February - March 23, 2023