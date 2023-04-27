Turkey’s central bank maintained its key interest rate for the second straight meeting on Thursday ahead of the presidential election on May 14. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, or CBRT, led by Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, left the policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction rate, unchanged at 8.50 percent. The move was in line with expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Turkish Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged For Second Time - April 27, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 230,000 - April 27, 2023
- U.S. Economic Growth Slows Much More Than Expected To 1.1% In Q1 - April 27, 2023