Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent on Thursday, in a bid to support the economy that has been devastated by the most severe earthquake in decades. The bank stressed that it has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment.
