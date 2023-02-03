Turkey’s consumer price inflation eased for a third month in a row in January, but remained strong, preliminary figures from the statistical office Turkstat showed Friday. The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 57.68 percent year-on-year following a 64.27 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 53.5 percent inflation. In the same month last year, inflation was 14.97 percent.
