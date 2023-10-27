The Commerce Department on Friday released its monthly report on personal income and spending, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve. The annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.4 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slipped to 3.7 percent in September from 3.8 percent in August.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Annual Consumer Price Growth In Line With Estimates In September - October 27, 2023
- Spain GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations - October 27, 2023
- Russia Central Bank Adopts Bigger-Than-Expected Rate Hike To Fight Inflation - October 27, 2023