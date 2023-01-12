A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest decrease in U.S. consumer prices in the month of December. The Labor Department said its consumer price index edged down by 0.1 percent in December after inching up by 0.1 percent in November. Economists had expected consumer prices to come in unchanged.
