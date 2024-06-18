A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed business inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April. The Commerce Department said business inventories rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected business inventories to climb by 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Business Inventories Increase In Line With Estimates In April - June 18, 2024
- U.S. Industrial Production Jumps Much More Than Expected In May - June 18, 2024
- U.S. Retail Sales Inch Up 0.1% In May, Slightly Less Than Expected - June 18, 2024