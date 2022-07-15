Business inventories in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report showed business inventories shot up by 1.4 percent in May after surging by an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Business Inventories Jump More Than Expected In May - July 15, 2022
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Unexpectedly Shows Modest Improvement In July - July 15, 2022
- U.S. Industrial Production Unexpectedly Edges Lower In June - July 15, 2022