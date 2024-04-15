Business inventories in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said business inventories climbed by 0.4 percent in February after coming in unchanged in January. Economists had expected business inventories to rise by 0.3 percent.
