A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed business inventories in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of January. The Commerce Department said business inventories were virtually unchanged in January after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected business inventories to edge up by 0.2 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Business Inventories Unexpectedly Unchanged In January - March 14, 2024
- U.S. Retail Sales Rebound In February But Fall Short Of Estimates - March 14, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Slightly Lower - March 14, 2024