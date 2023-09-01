Construction spending in the U.S. increased more than expected in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said construction spending climbed 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $1.973 trillion in July after rising by 0.6 percent to a revised rate of $1.959 trillion in June.
