The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. construction spending jumped much more than anticipated in the month of December. The report said construction spending increased by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $2.096 trillion in December after climbing by 0.9 percent to an upwardly revised $2.078 trillion in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Climbs Much More Than Expected In December - February 1, 2024
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Increases In January - February 1, 2024
- U.S. Labor Productivity Jumps 3.2% In Q4, More Than Expected - February 1, 2024