The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showed U.S. construction spending decreased in line with economist estimates in the month of October. The report said construction spending fell by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of $1.795 trillion in October after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised rate of $1.800 trillion in September.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Dips In Line With Estimates In October - December 1, 2022
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates First Contraction Since May 2020 - December 1, 2022
- U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected, Consumer Price Growth Slows - December 1, 2022