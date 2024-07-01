A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday unexpectedly showed a slight decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of May. The Commerce Department said construction spending edged down by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $2.140 trillion in May after rising by 0.3 percent to a revised rate of $2.142 billion in April.
