A report released by the Commerce Department on Monday unexpectedly showed a slight decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of February. The report said construction edged down by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.844 trillion in February after climbing by 0.4 percent to a revised rate of $1.845 trillion in January.
