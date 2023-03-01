Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The report said construction spending slipped by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.826 trillion in January after falling by 0.7 percent to a revised rate of $1.828 trillion in December.
