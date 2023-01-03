A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday unexpectedly showed a modest increase in U.S. construction spending in the month of November. The Commerce Department said construction spending crept up by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $1.808 trillion in November after edging down by 0.2 percent to a revised rate of $1.803 trillion in October.
