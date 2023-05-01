The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing an unexpected increase in U.S construction spending in the month of March. The report said construction spending rose by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of $1.835 trillion in March after falling by 0.3 percent to a revised rate of $1.830 trillion in February.
