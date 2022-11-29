Citing a recent increase in gas prices, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a modest decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of November. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 100.2 in November from a revised 102.2 in October.
