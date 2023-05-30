Consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a modest decrease from an upwardly revised level in the month of May, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 102.3 in May from an upwardly revised 103.7 in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Spain Inflation Eases Unexpectedly To Lowest In 22 Months - May 30, 2023
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Edges Modestly Lower In May - May 30, 2023
- Weak Bank Lending Damps Eurozone Growth Prospects - May 30, 2023