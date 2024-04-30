A report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed consumer confidence in the U.S. deteriorated by much more than expected in the month of April. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slid to 97.0 in April from a downwardly revised 103.1 in March. Economists had expected the index to dip to 140.0 from the 104.7 originally reported for the previous month.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Drops To Lowest Level Since July 2022 - April 30, 2024
- Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Drops To Lowest Level Since November 2022 - April 30, 2024
- Eurozone Exits Recession In Q1 - April 30, 2024