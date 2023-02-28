A report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly decreased for the second consecutive month in February. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slid to 102.9 in February from a downwardly revised 106.0 in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Confidence Index Unexpectedly Drops For Second Straight Month - February 28, 2023
- French Inflation Bounces Back, Household Spending Rises On Higher Energy Bills - February 28, 2023
- Swiss Economy Stagnates In Q4 - February 28, 2023