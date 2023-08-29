Consumer confidence in the U.S. deteriorated by much more than anticipated in the month of August, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a downwardly revised 114.0 in July.
