Reflecting persistent uncertainty about the U.S. economy, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of February. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index slid to 106.7 in February from a downwardly revised 110.9 in January.
