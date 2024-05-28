Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a significant improvement in the month of May, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 102.0 in May from an upwardly revised 97.5 in April. The rebound surprised economists, who had expected the consumer confidence index to decrease to 95.3.
