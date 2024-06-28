The Commerce Department released closely watched consumer price inflation data on Friday, with the readings for the month of May coming in line with economist estimates. The report said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index came in unchanged in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April. The unchanged reading matched expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Chicago Business Barometer Rebounds Much More Than Expected In June - June 28, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Price Inflation Data In Line With Estimates In May - June 28, 2024
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Slump 2.1% In May - June 27, 2024