Largely reflecting continued growth in prices for shelter and gasoline, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices advanced by slightly more than expected in the month of March. The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in March, matching the increase seen in February. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.3 percent.
