A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in March after climbing by 0.4 percent in February. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Up 0.1% In March, Annual Growth Slows To 5.0% - April 12, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Gives Back Ground As Inflation Data Looms - April 11, 2023
- IMF Trims Global Growth Forecast, Warns Of Fragility - April 11, 2023