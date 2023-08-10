A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of July. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July, matching the uptick seen in June as well as expectations.
