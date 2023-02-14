The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing U.S. consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of January. The report said the consumer price index climbed by 0.5 percent in January following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 0.5% In January, In Line With Estimates - February 14, 2023
- Eurozone Economy Manages To Expand In Q4 - February 14, 2023
- UK Jobless Rate Remains Stable, Wage Growth Exceeds Expectations - February 14, 2023