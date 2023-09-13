Consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of August, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The report said the consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in August after inching up by 0.2 percent in July. The price growth matched expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 0.6% In August, Annual Growth Accelerates To 3.7% - September 13, 2023
- Eurozone Industrial Production Declines For First Time In 4 Months - September 13, 2023
- UK Economy Shrinks In July - September 13, 2023