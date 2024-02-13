A highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of January. The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in January after inching up by 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected consumer prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.
