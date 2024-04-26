Closely watched readings on inflation released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March. The Commerce Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in March, matching the increase seen in February as well as economist estimates.
