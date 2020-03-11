A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of February. The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in January. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Consumer Prices Unexpectedly Edge Higher In February - March 11, 2020
- Carney Says BoE Ready To Take More Steps To Support Economy - March 11, 2020
- UK Economy Stagnates In January - March 11, 2020