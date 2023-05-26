Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated less than previously estimates in the month of May, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday. The report said the consumer sentiment index for May was upwardly revised to 59.2 from the preliminary estimate of 57.7. Economists had expected the index to be unrevised.
