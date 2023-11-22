Consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by less than previously estimated in the month of November, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday. The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for November was upwardly revised to 61.3 from a preliminary reading of 60.4.
