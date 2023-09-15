Preliminary data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by more than expected in the month of September. The report said the consumer sentiment index fell to 67.7 in September from 69.5 in August. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 69.1.
