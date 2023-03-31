Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated by more than previously estimated in the month of March. The report said the consumer sentiment index for March was downwardly revised to 62.0 from the preliminary estimate of 63.4. Economists had expected the index to be downwardly revised to 63.2.
