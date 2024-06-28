Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by much less than previously estimated in the month of June. The University of Michigan said the consumer sentiment index for June was upwardly revised to 68.2 from the preliminary reading of 65.6.
